Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción launches 12th call for social sector internship

Contributor October 19, 2021
Nonprofit Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción (MPA) has launched a call for its 12th annual PARACa social action internship, in alliance with AmeriCorps VISTA, and PARACa summer 2022.

The deadline to submit the application for the annual internship is Oct. 30, 2021 and the summer edition will be open until Feb. 28, 2022.

This project targets university students, young professionals and recent graduates recognized for their leadership and sense of responsibility for Puerto Rico. The internship program aspires to train the next generation of leaders, amplifying their knowledge about the nonprofit sector in Puerto Rico, organizers said.

Participants will have full-time work experience in a nonprofit organization, as well as receive training in the areas of leadership and social awareness. During the annual event, they will get additional training in the areas of capacity development, fundraising, communications to prepare them as future professionals in non-government organization development in Puerto Rico.

“Knowing that the social change of an island is led by its youth, it’s important to provide opportunities for professional growth to our young people that promote different social causes so that they can successfully insert themselves as agents of change in Puerto Rico’s nonprofit sector,” said Marjorie Segarra-Rejincos, MPA program coordinator.

Chosen participants will get a stipend and annual program participants will have other additional benefits such as student scholarships and “non-competitive eligibility” to apply for federal jobs.

In 2021, the organization was able to insert more than 30 young people in nonprofit organizations and social causes. This year, MPA is committed to expanding these efforts, and increasing the growth of nonprofits through youth, she said.

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
