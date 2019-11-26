Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción opens call for summer internship

November 26, 2019 178

Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción opened the call for its PARACa social action internship program slated for next summer.

The project is aimed at university students and recent graduates who seek to insert themselves in social projects and is open to both residents and those studying abroad.

“We’re an organization of young people committed to Puerto Rico and we’re looking for other young people who want to turn their life project into an [island]project,” said Verónica Noriega-Rodríguez, program director.

The Change Agents Empowerment and Retention Program (PARACa, for its initials in Spanish) is searching for “citizens with a sense of responsibility with Puerto Rico,” she said.

Participants will work on projects related to environmental conservation, public policy, child development, community development and protecting women’s rights, among others.

Some 30 youth will be chosen to participate in workshops looking to move forward with solutions to the island’s problems and to facilitate projects managed by organizations with social purposes in Puerto Rico.

The eight-week program that runs from June 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020 will enable participants to work with social organizations, communities or social enterprises from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays and Saturdays they will take workshops and excursions headed by community leaders and other social entities.

The deadline for early application is Dec. 10, 2019.