Merck Puerto Rico inaugurates new offices in Metro Office Park

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio November 11, 2021
Merck officials give Gov. Pedro Pierluisi a tour of the new facilities.

Medical research company Merck Puerto Rico announced the inauguration of its new offices in Metro Office Park in Guaynabo that “promote interaction, learning, experimentation, and empowerment among its employees as part of the transformation of its work culture to adjust to the times and face the future.”

The new sustainable space was designed under the “Ways of Working” concept, a global initiative by Merck based on a series of strategic changes in the workplace to motivate its workforce and transform its internal culture, while maintaining the key attributes that have allowed the pharmaceutical company to maintain its success.

“At Merck Puerto Rico, the priority is that our employees have at their disposal all the necessary tools to carry out their tasks effectively, focused on improving the quality of life of our patients,” said Nilda Vázquez, general manager of Merck Puerto Rico.

“Puerto Rico is one of the first countries to implement this concept that creates flexible workspaces,” said Vázquez.

The new offices are built under the LEED standard of operational practices for energy and water efficiency, and indoor environmental quality.

In addition, they remain firm in its mission to improve and save lives by demonstrating its commitment to patients and the health of the population, increasing access to health care through policies, programs and associations with great impact in the community.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
