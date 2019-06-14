Metropol restaurant opens its doors at the Luis Muñiz Marín Int’l Airport

June 14, 2019 118

With an investment of $1.3 million and the creation of 70 jobs, the Metropol restaurant has opened at the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport, operator Management Group Investor announced.

It is the first restaurant of the Metropol chain that will operate under the franchise concept. It spans 5,000 square feet and has a capacity to seat 140 people.

“The opening of this establishment extends and complements the offer of food establishments for the benefit of travelers who leave or enter the island,” MGI President José Algarín said.

This new Metropol has “To-Go” take-away food service, which is a unique service for the chain. Likewise, the new restaurant seeks to fill the need faced by many of travelers, whose flights coincide with lunch or dinner hours and they prefer a full meal.

“As we have done with other restaurant concessions that we operate at the airport, I can guarantee that with Metropol we will continue to offer the best products and first-class service,” Algarín said.

MGI is a Puerto Rican company, which operates food establishments in Puerto Rico’s main airports and in the Dominican Republic.