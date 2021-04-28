Type to search

In-Brief

New job opportunities at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort

Contributor April 28, 2021
Share
The hotel will be recruiting seasonal, part-time and regular staff to start this summer, for positions such as waiters, bartenders, pool service personnel and other guest assistance personnel.

The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort continues its process of recruiting new personnel for the hotel’s operations and on this occasion the management announced a new job fair to be held April 30 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Specifically, the hotel will be recruiting seasonal, part-time and regular staff to start this summer, for positions such as waiters, bartenders, pool service personnel and other guest assistance personnel.

In addition, the hotel also has several full-time and part-time positions open in the areas of culinary services, food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.

Those interested in participating in the evaluation process can access the application form. Among the benefits that people recruited for the summer positions could obtain are lunches during their work hours. Other broader benefits apply to people who are recruited for regular jobs.

“We’re excited to offer this new opportunity for young people and other professionals who want to get started in the hospitality industry and accumulate employment experience, while taking advantage of the summer months to generate additional income, especially in an iconic property like the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar,” said Mariemma Sánchez, human resources director of the hotel.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Economic Dev’t postpones restaurant industry job fair
Contributor April 20, 2021
Distrito T-Mobile in Miramar to host job fair today
Contributor April 13, 2021
El Conquistador Resort to host job fair on Mar. 11-13
Contributor March 10, 2021
Sacred Heart University invites students, alumni to job fair
Contributor March 9, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Economic Dev’t postpones restaurant industry job fair
Distrito T-Mobile in Miramar to host job fair today
El Conquistador Resort to host job fair on Mar. 11-13
Sacred Heart University invites students, alumni to job fair
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.