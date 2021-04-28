New job opportunities at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort

The hotel will be recruiting seasonal, part-time and regular staff to start this summer, for positions such as waiters, bartenders, pool service personnel and other guest assistance personnel.

The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort continues its process of recruiting new personnel for the hotel’s operations and on this occasion the management announced a new job fair to be held April 30 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Specifically, the hotel will be recruiting seasonal, part-time and regular staff to start this summer, for positions such as waiters, bartenders, pool service personnel and other guest assistance personnel.

In addition, the hotel also has several full-time and part-time positions open in the areas of culinary services, food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=694970&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=694970&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Those interested in participating in the evaluation process can access the application form. Among the benefits that people recruited for the summer positions could obtain are lunches during their work hours. Other broader benefits apply to people who are recruited for regular jobs.

“We’re excited to offer this new opportunity for young people and other professionals who want to get started in the hospitality industry and accumulate employment experience, while taking advantage of the summer months to generate additional income, especially in an iconic property like the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar,” said Mariemma Sánchez, human resources director of the hotel.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.