News is my Business becomes part of ‘Hecho en Puerto Rico’

News is my Business, a media outlet established in Puerto Rico nearly nine years ago, is marking a milestone today by being accepted into the Puerto Rico Products Association institutional program “Hecho en Puerto Rico.”

“Hecho en Puerto Rico” (“Made in Puerto Rico”) is the P.R. Product Association’s cornerstone program, through which members are able to identify and market their products and services with the familiar mechanical wheel symbol in use since 1913.

The logo is prominently placed on News is my Business’ homepage, which readers may click on to go directly to the Association’s website.

“The Association’s mission the is to protect and promote the manufacture and services made and offered by companies whose base of operation is Puerto Rico,” the nonprofit states in its website.

“Its partners are companies that manufacture, process, market, distribute and export products that, as members of our Association, use the ‘Hecho en Puerto Rico’ seal,” the trade group says.

“We have more than 100 companies that offer services to other partners and the community in general,” the Puerto Rico Products Association.

As part of the agreement with the Association, News is my Business will publish a monthly editorial column contributed by a representative of the Puerto Rico Products Association, or one of its member companies, about issues relevant to the industry and the island’s retail sector as a whole.

“At News is my Business, we feel honored to join the Puerto Rico Products Association, and be able to identify our website with the iconic mechanical wheel, which has identified the best of the best in products and services coming from the island,” said Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez, founder and editor of the news site read in Puerto Rico and around the world.