P.R. Tourism Co. revives arts fair after 11-year hiatus

December 11, 2019 207

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. will host the 23rd edition of its arts fair, to be held Dec. 14-15 at the Paseo de la Princesa in Old San Juan.

Agency Executive Director Carla Campos said the fair, which has not been held since 2008, will draw more than 200 artisans who will exhibit and have available for sale works elaborated in different techniques such as pottery; wood carving; “mundillo” needlework; traditional toys and games; and goldsmithing, among others.

The general public will also be able to enjoy demo artisan workshops for children and adults, typical food and drink kiosks, as well as cultural artistic presentations and live music.

The event has the support of the Puerto Rico Artisans Federation, the Puerto Rican Institute of Culture and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s Artisan Development Program, she said.

“At Tourism, we’re proud to be able to rescue this important space where honor is given to the diversity and qualities that distinguish us as a people,” said Campos.

“Our heritage culture and traditions, elements that manifest through Puerto Rican handicrafts, are of vital importance to our tourist destination,” said Campos.

“It’s those elements that make us unique as a people. We’re proud to be able to create a space, at the Tourism Co.’s headquarters, where our artisans can exhibit their art for the enjoyment of our people,” added Campos.

Meanwhile, Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said there are some 25,000 registered in the Artisan Development Program, founded in 1977.