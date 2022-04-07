Passenger traffic up 11.8% at LMM airport in March, vs. same month in ’19

So far this year, nearly 2.4 million passengers have passed through the LMM.

Passenger traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) was up 11.8% in March, when compared to the same month in 2019, although international traffic remained weak, the hub’s operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported.

ASUR is also a 60% joint-venture partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, which runs the day-to-day operations at Puerto Rico’s main airport. The numbers compare the current year with 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic up-ended the travel industry.

According to the latest numbers, 918,236 people used the LMM last month, up when compared to the 821,110 on record for March 2019. A total of 751,974 passengers used the airport in March 2021.

Numbers for March 2020, when the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 pandemic, are excluded from the report.

The most recent passenger traffic statistic is broken down into 854,401 domestic passengers and 63,835 international travelers. When compared to March 2019, 740,334 domestic passengers and 80,776 international travelers went through the LMM.

So far this year, nearly 2.4 million passengers have passed through the LMM, representing a 35.5% growth when compared to the 1.7 million on record for March 2021 and up 3.9% vs. the 2.3 million people who used the airport to arrive or depart Puerto Rico in March 2019.