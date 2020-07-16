Piloto 151 launches coworking pop-up in O:LV 55 Hotel in Condado

July 16, 2020 612

Puerto Rican coworking firm Piloto 151 announced a new alliance with O:LV 55 Hotel and the opening of a pop-up concept that can serve both guests and the new O:LV residences, as well as Piloto members.

“This new partnership brings us even closer to the hospitality industry, which continues to gain traction in work environments. Remote jobs, flexibility and the blurring of lines between ‘work time’ and ‘personal time’ were trending long before the pandemic and will continue to be on the rise, said Piloto 151 CEO Sofia Stolberg.

“This novel concept will give our members and O:LV guests the opportunity to flow freely between a comfortable workspace and a relaxed outdoor environment with views of the Condado Lagoon and an al fresco rooftop,” she said.

Meanwhile, O:LV guests and residents will be able to use and reserve all Piloto 151 workspaces in the neighborhoods of Old San Juan, Milla de Oro and Santurce, while also being able to use a Piloto address for permitting and business purposes, including to receive and manage mail through a mobile application, she said.

In turn, all Piloto members will be able to add to their membership the possibility of using the facilities of Pop-Up Piloto at O:LV, which has garnered a number of awards, including the “Small Luxury Hotels of the World.”

While the concept of coworking in hotels is not so common internationally, it did start to emerge as a trend in 2019 with multinational hotel chains recognizing that they had to remodel their lobbies to make them more comfortable for guests to work and hold business meetings, Stolberg said.

The pop-up Piloto at O:LV coworking space includes high-speed internet by AeroNet and Herman Miller chairs by MOS, both long-standing Piloto partners, she said.

“The hospitality sector has generally not been characterized by including high-speed internet in its offerings. We’re excited to join Piloto 151 in this important new development that will allow guests and visitors at O:LV 55 to enjoy Internet speeds that are suitable for coworking and business matters,” said Aeronet President Gino Villarini.

Loisse Herger, founder of the O:live hotel chain, explained what motivated her to approach Piloto 151 to create a coworking space at her hotel.

“Opening a coworking pop-up concept was born out of the need to reinvent ourselves by creating the O:LV Residences program. At the beginning of the pandemic, while we were closed we were looking for an innovative way to attract new guests because tourism was halted,” said Herger.

“We knew that temporarily moving to a luxury hotel in Condado could be an attractive option, especially in light of the remote working trend and the Act 60 tax incentives,” she said. “We converted several rooms into residences by adding amenities such as a Nespresso coffee machine, microwave oven, larger fridge, laundry service and meal plans from our Chef Mario Pagán.”

“Partnering with Piloto 151 to create a meaningful workspace makes sense for many reasons. We have the facilities, restaurant, bar and concierge services, in addition to being open 24 hours a day. It’s an ideal environment to combine coworking and add value to our guests and visitors,” Herger said.

Meanwhile, Stolberg predicted that “the future of hospitality includes coworking. Digital nomads represent 1 in 3 workers globally and according to Upwork, 73% of all teams internationally will have remote workers by 2028.”

“The pairing between coworking and hospitality is natural and we’re very excited to launch this innovative concept alongside a hotel of the caliber of O:LV,” she said.