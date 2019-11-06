Plaza Palma Real mall in Humacao reopens after $20M renovation

November 6, 2019 127

Plaza Palma Real in Humacao is marking its 25th anniversary with the unveiling of a $20 million renovation to its facilities, which were significantly damaged by Hurricanes Irma and María in September 2017, owners Retail Value Inc. confirmed.

The mall expects to have some 50 tenants in operation before the end of 2020, mall executives said.

“Plaza Palma Real is key to commercial activity in Humacao and eastern Puerto Rico. In addition, it is part of the region’s history of economic development,” said Francis Xavier González, vice president of Retail Value Inc., which in addition to Plaza Palma Real, manages another 11 shopping centers throughout the island.

“For that reason, we have put in all of the necessary effort and investment to rebuild the center and bring back the enthusiasm and commercial activity. We haven’t rested in bringing new offers and satisfying the requests of customers who are very faithful to Plaza Palma Real,” he said.

Among the repairs made to the shopping center’s physical plant was securing the 2,000-space parking lot, adding LED lighting systems, signage and improvements at the entrances. Consumers will have access to new retailers, specialized services and entertainment.

The tenant list at Plaza Palma Real includes: Walmart, Marshalls, Chilis, Van Heusen, Pep Boys, Bakers, T-Mobile, Novus, Ponderosa, Rainbow, 5.7.9, Marianne, GNC, Kokomo, Eye Center Boutique, Banco Santander and Bath and Body Works.

