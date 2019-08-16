.PR internet domain turns 30 later this month

August 16, 2019 142

Gauss Research Laboratory Inc, the registry operator for .PR, Puerto Rico’s top-level domain, and Afilias, its technology partner, announced that the .PR domain will reach 30 years of service to both the Puerto Rican internet community and the public relations industry on Aug. 27, 2019.

“We’re pleased to reach the milestone of 30 years of providing internet addresses that represent both the Puerto Rican people and public relations practitioners to the world,” said Oscar Moreno, CEO of Gauss Research Laboratory.

“We’re very proud of this achievement, which underscores our technology capabilities and our ability to contribute to the betterment of Puerto Rico. .PR will always be a key partner in Puerto Rico’s future,” he said.

The .PR domain is home to thousands of sites, joining several other “country code” TLDs in offering a special significance beyond a geo-designator.

“We’re fortunate to provide technology to support such a popular and growing TLD,” said Hal Lubsen, CEO of Afilias.

“Thirty years on the internet makes .PR almost as old as the internet itself, and [Moreno] and his team have done an amazing job. We offer our sincere congratulations on this significant accomplishment,” Lubsen said.

The .PR TLD underwent a major technical upgrade in early 2018, when Afilias became its technology partner and enabled Extensible Provisioning Protocol for registrars.

EPP capability fully automates name creation and management, bringing .PR up to the global standard and opening the door for more registrars to offer it. Distribution has since grown over 50%, its operators said.