PRMA offers orientation on small business grants of up to $50K

The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association will host a seminar June 18 at 10 a.m. to provide information to micro and small businesses that operate with less than 75 employees and suffered losses due to Hurricanes Irma and María and may be eligible for grants of up to $50,000.

Stella Molina, director of the PRMA’s member services, “these grants are extremely important so that small businesses that are in complex situations can continue to operate, despite the damage they had from the hurricanes, and it’s available at these moments when many companies have seen their income reduced due to the pandemic.”

The Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank (EDB) oversees the grants through the Small Business Financing program, which will serve to cover operating capital and some equipment owned by companies located and registered to operate on the island and that show that they suffered physical or financial losses due to hurricanes.

During the workshop, participants will receive information on benefits, eligibility requirements, necessary documents to submit, how to fill out the application, application deadline, among others, so that they can fill out and apply correctly to avoid being disqualified.

EDB President Luis Alemañy, Nelly Colón-Cruz, vice president of the agency’s new business division, and Molina, will lead the workshop.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.