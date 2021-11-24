Puerto Rican firm creates app to simplify search for cars, properties

Jorge Armando Escudero.

Given the shortage of inventory that exists in Puerto Rico, both in cars and in properties, a group of professionals came together to develop a new mobile tool that aims to simplify the process of searching, buying, and selling goods.

Find It is a new app “that establishes contact between sellers and customers who are looking for certain items and services such as: cars, boats, real estate, insurance policies, and even financing in the near future,” said Jorge Armando Escudero, a company partner.

The app was developed by local firm Pixnabi.

In the specific case of vehicles, the app streamlines the process of finding the desired car, speeding up the buying and selling process, by simplifying the method for both the seller and the buyer, he said. Currently it takes a customer an average of 24 hours to find a car through the internet or through existing platforms.

This process can take longer if the customer goes from dealer to dealer looking for offers. With Find It the user selects the vehicle’s specifications and press send. All sellers, in the selected category, will receive the customer’s request and will notify if they have it available, the price and any other details of interest such as photos and videos, he added.

“With the current inventory shortage, of new and used cars, Find It wants to be an effective and satisfactory solution offering control and anonymity to customers who will only be contacted by sellers through prior approval,” said Escudero, who has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry.

Find It is available to download from the Android and iOS platforms.