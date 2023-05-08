Type to search

Puerto Rico Broadband Program posts job openings

Contributor May 8, 2023
The Puerto Rico Broadband Program was designed to oversee the construction of broadband infrastructure on the island. (Credit: Nmedia | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Broadband Program, Smart Island, has posted nine job openings, Enrique Völckers-Nin, Deputy Chief of Staff of Innovation, Information, Data, and Technology of the Government of Puerto Rico, recently announced.

The vacant positions are: Senior Manager of Broadband Administrative Projects, Finance Associate, Grant Program Leader, Senior Manager of Broadband Infrastructure Projects, and Broadband Outreach Coordinator. In addition, there are positions for Broadband Project Manager, Administrative Assistant, Broadband Project Manager, and Senior Financial Advisor.

“We’re seeking professionals who can help us move forward with the projects we have in place to bridge the digital gap on the island and provide high-speed internet that benefits the entire Puerto Rican population,” Völckers-Nin said.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi established the Puerto Rico Broadband Program through Executive Order 2022-40 to coordinate, authorize, and implement the disbursement of local and federal funds allocated to Puerto Rico for the construction of broadband infrastructure on the island.

The program is developing a five-year strategic plan that will ensure the funds are used in accordance with the established terms and promptly build the necessary broadband infrastructure to close the digital gap on the island.

Individuals interested in applying for any of the announced positions should submit their applications online.

