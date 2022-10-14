Puerto Rico International Auto Show returns Oct. 10-23

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This year, insurer Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples will host a pavilion featuring three Porsche vehicles that are part of Luis Iván (Puchi) Ortiz’s private collection.

Puerto Rico’s main auto distributors will come together once again to unveil their new vehicle models at the Puerto Rico International Auto Show, Oct. 10-23 at the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in Hato Rey.

The exhibit will feature Acura, Audi, Chevrolet, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo models, during the event that is open to the public, organizers said.

The event will also feature a selection of electric cars, avant-garde models, automotive novelties as well as different products, services, vehicle accessories.

The Puerto Rico International Auto Show has consistently broken attendance records with more than 1 million people visiting the shopping center during the event’s two weeks.

Each brand takes advantage of the event to promote the benefits and incentives their vehicles offer consumers.

This year, insurer Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples will host a pavilion featuring three Porsche vehicles that are part of Luis Iván (Puchi) Ortiz’s private collection, as well as a digital exhibition that has been specially designed for the event and that will allow the public to learn a little more about the work of Rafael Tufiño.