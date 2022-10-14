PULSO, SBA to guide business owners affected by Hurricane Fiona

Anneliz Oliver, program manager for the Foundation for Puerto Rico.

The Foundation for Puerto Rico’s business training and support program PULSO, and the US Small Business Administration will be offering virtual and in-person orientations on the benefits of the SBA’s Disaster Loan program.

One session will be held today, when small business owners will be able to join virtually to a panel discussion in which PULSO representatives will offer information on the benefits of the different financial assistance programs.

A second in-person event is scheduled for Oct. 18 at the Auditorio de Tortuguero, in Vega Baja, organizers said.

“The PULSO program emerged in response to businesses affected by the effects of the pandemic. However, given the emergency that we face as an island, we want to be part of the recovery process and that, through our workshops, orientations, and assistance, our merchants can access the sources of capital available to meet their needs as a result of the effects of Hurricane Fiona,” said Anneliz Oliver, program manager for the Foundation for Puerto Rico.

Currently, the SBA is providing Business Disaster Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. However, although the SBA’s focus is small businesses, given the damage caused by Fiona, the agency is providing other options aimed at homeowners, such as the Home Disaster Loan and Home Loans, among others.

The PULSO program was developed through a $1 million grant from the SBA as part of the Community Navigators Pilot Program. PULSO aims to help small businesses receive support and access to financial assistance programs that can contribute to their recovery, growth, and ability to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any emergency situation that arises in the way, Oliver said.