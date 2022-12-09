Puerto Rico to again host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced they have selected Puerto Rico to serve as a host location for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” for the second consecutive year.

The event will take place at Distrito T-Mobile, where a lineup of Puerto Rican talent will entertain — including Gilberto Santa Rosa, El Reencuentro and DJ King Arthur, and singer and rapper Farruko as the headliner — and actress Roselyn Sánchez will return as host.

Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (PRCDA) Executive Director Mariela Vallines said “we’re pleased that after a tremendous first year, ABC and Dick Clark Productions chose us again to host the historic Spanish language countdown on our beautiful island.”

“We look forward to sharing the beauty of our destination and our spectacular venue, Distrito T-Mobile, with the world for a second time,” she said.

Puerto Rico’s countdown will take place at 11 p.m. EST/12 a.m. AST, as the first countdown location on the show’s multi-destination broadcast to welcome the New Year.

Last year, there were no revelers allowed at the event, given an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico at the time, as News is my Business reported.

“I am beyond excited and honored to return to my homeland Puerto Rico to be a part of such an incredible and beloved event,” said Sánchez. “We will have an enchanting night and are so very pleased to share our beautiful island and welcome 2023 with a bang.”