Serrallés Foundation’s grants to benefit nonprofits serving earthquake victims

The Serrallés Foundation, Destilería Serrallés Inc. philanthropic arm, will offer grants to nonprofit entities with proposals to offer essential services to earthquakes victims in Puerto Rico’s southern and southwestern regions.

The funds are part of the $1 million corporate contribution the company recently announced and includes grants to employees of the Ponce-based distillery and the Ponce Hilton hotel.

“The opening of the Serrallés Foundation call will allow the evaluation of multiple proposals for help and services to families and communities affected by this unprecedented natural disaster,” said Destilería Serralles’ CEO Philippe Brechot.

“We know there are many pressing needs and we trust that these funds will provide immediate help and direct relief from this unfortunate situation,” he said.

The Serrallés Foundation will work with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, which will oversee the process of receiving and evaluating proposals. To access and download the funding application and guide, interested organizations must access the Community Foundation’s website and click on “Solicita Apoyo.”

Applicant entities must meet several requirements, including that are local or have active operations in Puerto Rico, that they offer services in the geographical regions affected by the earthquakes and that they have local and/or federal certifications as bona fide nonprofit organizations.

Applications must be submitted online through the Puerto Rico Community Foundation on or before Feb. 21, 2020.

“We urge community entities and nonprofit organizations to submit their proposals to the Serrallés Foundation to provide essential services in the southern and southwestern areas to help us deliver relief to those who need our support and solidarity,” Brechot said.

