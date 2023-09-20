Smart Island program seeks public comments for broadband proposals

Enrique Völckers-Nin, program director and deputy secretary for Innovation, Information, Data and Technology.

The Puerto Rico Broadband Program, known as Smart Island, has published two documents on home internet connectivity: the Digital Equity Plan and Initial Proposal Volume 1. The agency is seeking public feedback on these publications.

The Smart Island program focuses on developing a resilient, durable and equitably distributed broadband infrastructure.

The agency’s objective is “for people to be able to read and comment on the plans, offer suggestions, changes and whether they agree … with what the Broadband Program plans to execute. Comments will be considered in the plan for updating, following the right direction with the input of all Puerto Rico residents,” said Enrique Völckers-Nin, program director and deputy secretary for Innovation, Information, Data and Technology.

“In accordance with the Personal Identification Information (PII) guidelines, all comments received will be published with the initial of the [commenter’s] first name and last name, followed by [their] municipality,” he said.

The comment period is open until Oct. 15. People can visit the website at this link. The agency urges people to read both documents and leave comments.

“Our goal is that all Puerto Ricans, regardless of their origin or location, have access to the resources and opportunities necessary to thrive in the digital world and fully participate in modern society,” Völckers-Nin added.