Type to search

In-Brief

Smart Island program seeks public comments for broadband proposals

Contributor September 20, 2023
Enrique Völckers-Nin, program director and deputy secretary for Innovation, Information, Data and Technology.

The Puerto Rico Broadband Program, known as Smart Island, has published two documents on home internet connectivity: the Digital Equity Plan and Initial Proposal Volume 1. The agency is seeking public feedback on these publications.

The Smart Island program focuses on developing a resilient, durable and equitably distributed broadband infrastructure.

The agency’s objective is “for people to be able to read and comment on the plans, offer suggestions, changes and whether they agree … with what the Broadband Program plans to execute. Comments will be considered in the plan for updating, following the right direction with the input of all Puerto Rico residents,” said Enrique Völckers-Nin, program director and deputy secretary for Innovation, Information, Data and Technology.

“In accordance with the Personal Identification Information (PII) guidelines, all comments received will be published with the initial of the [commenter’s] first name and last name, followed by [their] municipality,” he said.

The comment period is open until Oct. 15. People can visit the website at this link. The agency urges people to read both documents and leave comments.

“Our goal is that all Puerto Ricans, regardless of their origin or location, have access to the resources and opportunities necessary to thrive in the digital world and fully participate in modern society,” Völckers-Nin added.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Gov’t selects 10 telecom co’s for 1st phase of Smart Island project
NIMB Staff September 12, 2023
Puerto Rico gets $158M in federal funds for 2 broadband programs
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 7, 2023
Gov’t publishes 5-yr. plan for broadband deployment in Puerto Rico
Contributor August 16, 2023
FCC adopts order to provide up to $75 in broadband monthly subsidy
Contributor August 7, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Through this historic collaboration agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the damage caused to the Guajataca dam by Hurricane María will be permanently repaired.

Josué A. Colón-Ortiz, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, on the initial work order exceeding $50 million for engineering and risk analysis, marking the beginning of $1 billion in repairs for the dam.

 

 

.

Related Stories

Gov’t selects 10 telecom co’s for 1st phase of Smart Island project
Puerto Rico gets $158M in federal funds for 2 broadband programs
Gov’t publishes 5-yr. plan for broadband deployment in Puerto Rico
FCC adopts order to provide up to $75 in broadband monthly subsidy
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.