Triple-S gets industry recognition for ’20 results

Triple-S Salud is part of the Triple-S group.

URAC, the accrediting entity specialized in health care, recently announced that Triple-S has been awarded the recognition of 2020 Pioneer, Leaders in Performance Measurement Recognition Program for its commitment to the quality of health services provided to its clients.

“At Triple-S we’re focused on improving the insured’s experience through a continuous effort to achieve excellence in our services,” said Juan Serrano, president of Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage.

The URAC Quality, Research and Measurement team reviewed the 2019 measurement results for all Triple-S Salud Inc. programs, accredited in the URAC Health Plan category, and identified the company as worthy of the Leaders in Performance Measurement recognition.

This recognition applies to data sent in 2020, collected between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. Through the Leaders in Performance Measurement recognition, URAC recognizes the commitment of URAC-accredited organizations that promote trust in the quality of care provided in health services.

In 2017 Triple-S was the first medical plan in Puerto Rico to receive the URAC accreditation, granted to medical plans with the highest level of commitment to the health services they provide. At that time, this process allowed the company to revisit its policies and procedures to ensure compliance with national standards of quality, performance, and responsibility in the health sector.

URAC is an independent entity whose mission is to promote the quality of healthcare through accreditation, certification, and measurement, within the healthcare industry. Its accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, medical management, medical operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, doctor’s offices, and more.