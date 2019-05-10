U.S. Dept. of Transportation allocates $29M for airport repairs

May 10, 2019 73

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved $29.1 million for rehabilitation work at airports in Aguadilla and Luis Munoz Marin, from the supplemental funding measure of fiscal year 2018.

“The infrastructure of our airports is of vital importance to us as an island, especially to allow mobility of the population and commerce,” said Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón.

“Ports are the pillars of our economic development and from the Infrastructure and Transportation Committee, to which I belong, I will promote and lobby for our island to have the tools and conditions necessary to strengthen our competitiveness and improve quality of life for those who live and visit Puerto Rico,” she said.

The Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla will receive $20 million through two equal assignments $10 million each for runway repairs. The funds required for the repairs could not be entirely covered by the Department of Transportation, so the Federal Aviation Administration will work with the airport to ensure that other investment sources are identified, she said.

The Luis Muñoz Marin Airport in San Juan, will receive $9.1 million to remove elements considered obstacles at the facility.