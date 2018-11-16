Universal Group teams with Miranda to support P.R.’s ’20 Summer Olympic athletes

November 16, 2018 88

Teams representing Puerto Rico have participated in every Summer Olympics since 1948. Now, through a partnership between Universal Group, composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family, and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, a group of athletes will find support to overcome post-Maria challenges and represent the islnd at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Like all Puerto Ricans, the island’s premiere athletes faced great disruption in their routines following Hurricane Maria’s landfall on Sept. 20, 2017, the island’s most devastating storm in 85 years.

“As the island’s most visible property and casualty insurer, Universal began responding to communities in need within hours following María,” said Monique Miranda-Merle, chairperson of Universal Group Inc.

“At this stage in our collective recovery, we wanted to lift up a new generation of Olympic-caliber athlete as a symbol of Puerto Rico’s strength and resiliency,” she said.

The direct-to-athlete sponsorships will help Puerto Rican athletes defray cost for their training and qualifying rounds to help them become part of the 2020 Summer Olympic Puerto Rican delegation.

“On behalf of all Puerto Ricans, we at Universal Group thank Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family, Jeffrey Seller and Hamilton,” said Josely Vega-Maldonado, COO of Universal Group.

“Together, we know that rebuilding our distinctive spaces requires restoring our particular culture, identity and soul,” Vega said. “Our great artists, actors, musicians and athletes renew our collective courage, imagination and joy. We support the arts and our athletes because they represent the very essence of our people and brings us together as nothing or nobody else can.”