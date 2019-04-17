UPR, Inter American Univ. ranked as ‘most affordable’ Hispanic-serving colleges

April 17, 2019 14

The Inter American University of Puerto Rico in San Germán and the University of Puerto Rico in Río Piedras were ranked the second and fourth “most affordable Hispanic-Serving Institutions” in the United States in a new report released this week by Student Loan Hero.

Student Loan Hero examined tuition and fee data from the 2018-19 school year to rank the most affordable Hispanic-serving colleges and universities for in-state and out-of-state students.

The report analyzed the nearly 500 Hispanic-Serving Institutions throughout the country to determine where students pay the lowest tuition and graduate with the least student loan debt.

The Inter American University of Puerto Rico in San Germán, costs students some $12,748 per year and 80% of freshmen come back for their sophomore year, which is the highest rate on the top-10 list for out-of-state students, the report showed.

Meanwhile, the UPR-Río Piedras costs out-of-state students just over $15,250 per year, and scholarship funds average $5,184 per student.

“At 77%, this San Juan-based school has almost as high a retention rate as the Inter American University of Puerto Rico,” the report stated.

Rounding out that list of five colleges considered the most-affordable for out-of-state students were Oklahoma Panhandle State University (#1), the University of Texas of the Permian Basin (#3), and West Texas A&M University (#5).

The Student Loan Hero report also listed the five most-affordable Hispanic-Serving Institutions for in-state students living on campus: Texas A&M International University; Oklahoma Panhandle State University; California State University-Fresno; The University of Texas Rio Grande; and 5. Dalton State College.