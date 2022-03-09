Type to search

Wyndham hotels in Humacao, Río Grande to host job fairs this week

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio March 9, 2022
The 107-room Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort is looking for employees.

The Wyndham Grand Río Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort in Río Grande and the Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort in Humacao will host separate job fairs at their properties this week.

The resort in Río Grande will host its event today, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Río Mar Ballroom of the inn to fill 70 positions that can start work immediately, while the Humacao property will follow suit on March 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hotel facilities.

Those interested in participating in the evaluation process for Río Mar can access the application form on their website and for Palmas, sending a resumé to HR@wyndhampalmas.com.

The job fair at Río Mar will run interviews to recruit candidates that same day. More than 600 employees are part of the Río Mar team, which offers an opportunity to gain experience in the hotel industry, extensive benefits, and constant training to promote professional growth.

As for Palmas, candidates may apply for available positions such as: bartenders, supervisors, restaurant managers, service associates, baristas, set-up banquets, housekeeping personnel, engineering personnel, pool attendants, parking attendants, front desk manager, among others.

Benefits are offered such as: Seven holidays including birthdays, 10 annual vacation days, 10 annual sick days, stay after 90 days of completing the probationary period, free parking, free employee meal plan, $300 per year for perfect attendance, a $300 annual incentive for unused sick days, $300 bonus upon completion of 90 days of work, and 50% individual medical plan coverage.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
