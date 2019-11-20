‘Young Reporters for the Environment’ int’l competition opens in P.R.

November 20, 2019 75

For the second year in Puerto Rico, the Sustainable Environment Organization (OPAS, for its initials in Spanish) announced the call for the Foundation for Environmental Education’s international “Young Reporters for the Environment” student journalism competition.

This program provides the opportunity for students between the ages of 11 and 25 to explore and report findings on a local or global environmental topic through the tools of journalism.

Students will be able to choose between the categories of writing, photography or video article.

The deadline for submitting applications is Nov. 30, 2019. A local jury will select the best project by category and the winners will represent the island in the International Competition to be held between April and May of 2020.

YRE has the support of local journalists in the island that will be guiding participating students during the competition process.

Interested students must take six compulsory educational workshops that OPAS will be offering simultaneously in San Juan and Mayagüez.

Prior registration is required and spaces are limited, with a maximum capacity of 30 people. The six workshops will take place from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on Jan. 25, Written Report; Feb. 8, Photo Report; Feb. 22, Video Report; Mar. 7, Environmental Campaign; and Mar. 21, Technical Assistance.

At the end of all the workshops, participants must submit their work in at least one category to compete at the national level. The winner from each of the three categories will represent Puerto Rico in the international competition.