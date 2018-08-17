AeroNet becomes 1st P.R. ISP ranked in Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list

August 17, 2018 673

Puerto Rican technology company AeroNet has become the first local Internet Service Provider to be included in the prestigious Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, the company confirmed.

The inclusion in this list “is one of the most prestigious positions for fast-growing private companies throughout the United States,” company officials added.

AeroNet ranked No. 4,932 on the list that represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“This achievement is a confirmation of the growth potential of our company and the ability of small Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to compete in the global market,” said Gino Villarini, president of AeroNet.

“It also symbolizes an important step for AeroNet in its purpose of strengthening its local presence and growing rapidly at the international level,” he said, adding “It is one of the proudest moments for AeroNet to get the honor of getting listed as one of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.”

The accomplishment was possible, among other factors, due to the 59 percentrevenue growth that the company experienced in a period of three years.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter.

“The lines of business may come and go or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives,” he said. “Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists.”

Historically, companies like Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.