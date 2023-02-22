Backup generator sought to enhance Puerto Rico airport’s resilience

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport sustained significant damage when Hurricane María hit in 2017.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority and the General Services Administration have jointly announced the release of a request for proposals to acquire an electric power generator for Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. The generator will be used as an alternative source of clean and reliable energy, in case of instability, interruption or failure in the electric grid of the Carolina facility, which is the island’s main air travel gateway.

According to the news release, the documents for RFP 23J-09392 were published on Feb. 17, and prospective bidders can obtain the specifications at GSA’s website, while questions related to the RFP should be submitted only via email before 4 p.m. on March 3. The agency said it will provide a response within three days and that questions and answers will be published on its website. Proposals may be sent starting March 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Ports Director Joel A. Pizá Batiz said the generator will maximize the operational safety of the airport by allowing it to operate without relying on the power utility’s grid. The move to acquire an alternative source of power comes in the wake of the emergencies brought about by Hurricane Maria and other recent weather events. It is also part of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s initiatives for the recovery of Puerto Rico, the release says.

Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Airport Holdings, the airport’s operator, applauded the move, stating that “past experiences such as Hurricane Maria helped us to rethink mitigation and resilience strategies so that we can ensure the continuity of our operations and thus the main point of entry during emergency situations. This project is an example of collaboration between all parties with a common good that is the people of Puerto Rico.”

GSA Administrator Karla Mercado Rivera also expressed optimism about the project, saying: “We are well committed to executing this competitive process of such an important project for the Ports Authority with success, agility and transparency. The teamwork of both agencies has been great and it shows in the results and how advanced the agency’s recovery projects are.”