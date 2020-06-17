Enactus students present projects prior to nat’l competition in August

June 17, 2020 164

After an intense year of work, developing social entrepreneurship projects that foster the economic, environmental and social development of Puerto Rico’s communities, Enactus university students faced a jury of business experts, environmental experts and academics to present their findings.

The 2020 Topics Competition, with the motto: “Stronger, Passionate and Committed, creating a better world for us all” was held June 6-13 in a virtual format. Students in representative teams from the 17 universities that make up Enactus Puerto Rico participated in the competition.

From a perspective of innovation and tangible results, in light of the global goals of the United Nations Organization, the students used technology to present their projects in virtual rooms, grouped into the environmental, economic, social and innovation topics.

The judges had five days to evaluate the presentations and on June 13 they interacted with the students in the virtual rooms for a final question and answer session, before deliberating and announcing the four winning teams by topics.

For the first time in the competition — and due to the need to change the format of the competitions to a virtual one — the voting system was fully encrypted and secure by DDB Latina, and was audited by professionals from the Valdés, García, Marín and Martínez auditing firm.

“We recognize the strength, passion, and commitment that our team, students, and mentors have demonstrated throughout the academic year, and in anticipation of Enactus’ 15-year celebration in Puerto Rico these three attributes are certainly our legacy to the new generations,” said Rosa Hernández, president of Enactus Puerto Rico.

“I also appreciate the great contribution of valuable time of the professionals who served as judges in the competition,” she said.

The national competition will take place in August 2020 with the five winners who will be announced in the next two weeks.

