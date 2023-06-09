FirstBank raises $35K for cancer hospital

More than 120 FirstBank employees and their families walked with Raymond Arrieta on the route from Caguas to Guaynabo, covering 8.8 miles in support of cancer patients.

As part of its support in the fight against cancer in Puerto Rico, FirstBank joined comedian Raymond Arrieta for the fourth consecutive year as one of the main sponsors of the 15th edition of the “Da Vida Caminando con Raymond” walk, donating $35,506 for the Hospital Oncológico Dr. Isaac González Martínez.

That figure represents the combined contributions of the financial institution, its clients and employees in the months leading up to the event.

In addition, more than 120 FirstBank employees and their families joined Arrieta on the walk from Caguas to Guaynabo, covering 8.8 miles in support of cancer patients.

“At FirstBank, we’re proud to participate in one of the most important fundraising events to benefit cancer patients in Puerto Rico. We thank our customers and employees who have been a fundamental part of both fundraising and participating in the walk,” said Wanda Betancourt, senior vice president and director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank.

“‘Da Vida’ supports and unites our island towards the same goal of solidarity and compassion. Once again, we congratulate Raymond and his team for the great effort they make each year for the Oncology Hospital,” Betancourt said.

FirstBank has raised more than $310,000 for the hospital between 2020 and 2023. The “Da Vida Caminando con Raymond” initiative has been raising funds for 15 years so that patients at the cancer hospital continue receiving their treatments and helping them improve their quality of life, the bank stated.