6th generation ’19 Nissan Altima arrives to P.R. roads

November 20, 2018 86

Nissan announced the arrival of the newest addition to the mid-size sedan segment with the launch of the 2019 Nissan Altima in Puerto Rico.

The sixth-generation Altima features: Advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety and driving aid technologies, introducing Safety Shield 360 with Rear Automatic Braking. Also enhances driving performance, presenting two new engines, including the company’s world’s first production-ready Variable Compression Turbo as well as an expressive design with lower, wider and more athletic proportions, and a new open, airy premium uplifting interior design offered on all grades.

Replacing the previous-generation Altima’s 3.5-liter V6 engine is the world’s first production-ready variable compression turbo inline 4-cylinder, which generates the performance of some V6 gasoline engines but with 4-cylinder level fuel economy.

In terms of fuel economy (based on regular fuel), the new 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine is rated at 25 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined, while maintaining performance similar to the V6. This represents a 15 percent increase over the 3.5-liter V6 (combined fuel economy.)

Nissan is also introducing for the first time two completely new engines for one model change. Standard on all grade levels is the new 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, which is rated at 188 horsepower (versus the previous 2.5-liter’s 179 hp) and 180 lb-ft of torque (versus the previous 177 lb-ft) and features 80 percent new or redesigned parts. The new engine offers improvements in noise, vibration and harshness, along with enhanced fuel economy and cleaner emissions.

Fuel economy (based on regular fuel) for the new 2.5-liter engine is rated at 28 mpg city, 39 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined for front-wheel drive S, SV and SL models and 27 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined for front-wheel drive SR and Platinum models.

The all-new Altima takes its inspiration from the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept, which debuted at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Available exterior elements include the expressive V-motion grille with dark chrome finish, LED projector headlights with signature Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lights, floating roof with slim pillars and single panel moonroof.