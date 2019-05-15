Lopito, Ileana & Howie wins New York Film Festival ’19 award

May 15, 2019 345

Advertising agency Lopito, Ileana and Howie competed against global advertising agencies and won first place in the New York Film Festival 2019 competition, the agency announced.

The agency won in the Film Craft category with the “We Have to Talk” campaign for client Queerfest and was finalist in the Branded Content/Entertainment category with the “Food Truck Love” campaign for AT&T Puerto Rico.

New York Film Festival Advertising Awards recognizes the best global creative campaigns, evaluated by more than 400 creative advertising judges. Some of the participating countries are; Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, France, India, Israel, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, among others.

“It is an honor to have a dedicated creative team that brings their ideas to real results, which captivate with memorable and effective advertising,” said Tere Dávila, partner and creative director of Lopito, Ileana & Howie.

“The New York Festival is, in addition to Cannes, the most prestigious advertising creativity competition in the world,” she said.

This year, Lopito is the only Puerto Rican agency to win an award and one of only two to have a finalist, she said.

“We are not only a 360 agency because of our capabilities, but also, when we have an idea, we all support it,” she said.

The “We have to talk” campaign seeks to establish dialogue about the LGBTT community and was filmed by Nostrom Films for the Queerfest film festival. It has already received several local and international awards, said Alejandro Aguilera, associate creative director at the agency and creator of the effort.