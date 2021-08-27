MCS Classicare activates influenza vaccination campaign

The event will be held in alliance with Vacunas Bright Centers.

n anticipation of the start of the most active season for the influenza virus, MCS Classicare has announced that it will hold 14 free vaccination events in a drive-thru format so that the general community and MCS Classicare members can get vaccinated against influenza.

“For the past several years we have held several vaccination events against the influenza virus and the response has been very positive from the community and from older adults,” said Anabelle Carrión, vice president of Health Promotion and Wellness at MCS.

“This year we expect an even greater reception because because of COVID-19, people are more aware of the importance of being up to date on vaccinations and protecting themselves against diseases that we can prevent or protect against through vaccination. Our responsibility as health care providers is precisely to guide and provide the health services that people require,” she said.

“This year we’re increasing the number of influenza vaccination clinics we will hold in the community,” Carrión added.

Influenza is a respiratory condition that can lead to hospitalization and cause serious health complications, especially in vulnerable or high-risk populations.

“The effectiveness of influenza vaccination has been proven over the years. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months and older, especially people at risk of developing complications or serious conditions, get vaccinated each year during the height of the flu season,” said Carrión.

“Getting vaccinated against influenza can also help reduce the impact on health care providers and hospitals by reducing the number of people with serious symptoms requiring hospitalization. Getting vaccinated against influenza is an act of protection for you, your family, and the general population,” she said.

Those interested in getting immunized must present their medical plan card and a photo ID. At each event, MCS staff will provide orientation to participants as part of the educational campaign against influenza.

The influenza vaccine is 100% covered as part of the health services offered by MCS Classicare products, so members of this coverage do not have to pay to receive the vaccine, and it does not require a medical order.

All the events will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., except in the case of the vaccination fair to be held at the Mayagüez Mall on Aug. 28, which will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients will not have to get out of their vehicles and each participant’s temperature will be taken.

Below is a list with the dates and addresses of each of the fairs to be held: