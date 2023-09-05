Type to search

Mortgage Bankers to host fair Sept. 15-16 in San Juan

September 5, 2023
The Mortgage Fair will be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Mortgage Bankers Association of Puerto Rico (MBAPR) announced it will celebrate its first fair to strengthen the local mortgage industry with an agenda aimed at industry investors, future buyers and related staff from Sept. 15-16.

“With this event, we want to promote the home-buying market and highlight the relevance it has within the island’s economic development. We know firsthand the needs of the consumer, and through this fair, we want to offer real options and opportunities accessible to everyone,” said Luzmarie Vélez, president of the association.

The Mortgage Fair will be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. The Sept. 15 agenda is aimed at members of the industry, with training workshops related to the most recent trends in the real estate market on the island. On Sept. 16, the event will be open to the public, mainly those who want to buy their first property or are interested in making an investment.

“We want to offer training to our affiliates, but above all, we want to be facilitators for everyone who is in the process of buying a property. On Saturday, we will have [Municipal Revenue Collections Center (CRIM, in Spanish)] personnel and their entire team to carry out any procedure, clear up doubts or fill out any document that the consumer needs,” said the association’s executive director, Ricardo Negrón.

“The Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority will also be guiding its home purchase programs through [Community Development Block Grant – Homebuyer Assistance Program (CDBG-HBA-R-3)] funds, and we will have representation from all banks and mortgage banks with lists of properties, realtors, new technologies for housing search, among other essential resources to finalize the purchase of a property,” he said. 

A “mega workshop” for first-time buyers will be held on Sept. 16 to meet CDBG funding incentive requirements. In addition, orientation talks will cover the Direct Assistance Program for buyers using Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds and the Housing Counseling Program associated with CDBG-DR funds.

