PR execs to educate students on value of professional licensing

The Puerto Rico Public Relations Association (ARPR, in Spanish) will host its next educational event, “Ser Relacionista Brega, Student Edition Tour” on May 3 at 4 p.m. at the University of Puerto Rico’s Río Piedras Student Center

“Ser Relacionista Brega, Student Edition Tour,” is an extension of the Ser Relacionista Brega project, which was created by the ARPR three years ago as a mentoring effort for university students, led by experienced professionals in the public relations field to provide participants a space to discuss issues of interest in the field and exchange knowledge and ideas.

The event is meant to educate students about careers in public relations and the process of acquiring a license, but the activity is open to any professional who wishes to obtain a public relations license.

“At the ARPR Student and Academy Committee ,we’re very excited to continue ‘Ser Relacionista Brega, Student Edition Tour,’ an initiative that aims to build bridges between the ARPR and students from different university institutions in Puerto Rico,” said José Eligio Sanabria, director of the ARPR’s Student and Academy Committee.

The chair of the Public Relations Regulatory Board, Daniel Rodríguez-León, will discuss the importance of obtaining a public relations license for practicing the profession in Puerto Rico.

In addition, attendees will also have the chance to learn about the licensing process from mentors. Andrea “Pichi” Colón Medina, a student at UPR and creator of the Con Pichi en la Pichi platform, will serve as the event’s moderator.

“Through ‘Ser Relacionista Brega,’ the ARPR provides university students interested in public relations issues a space for the discussion of matters of interest in this field, as well as the opportunity for dialogue between university students from [around] the island and members of the ARPR,” Sanabria said.

“The Student and Academy Committee thanks the School of Communication and Information of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, the Association of Publicists and University Relations (APRU) and Iván de la Cruz, also from this campus, for opening the doors of this institution to ‘Ser Relacionista Brega, Student Edition Tour’,” he added.

For more information, contact the ARPR at 787-728-3236.