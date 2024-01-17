Type to search

In-Brief

Short-term rental industry summit, Rebook, returns

Contributor January 17, 2024
Participants engage in discussions at the VIVA Puerto Rico Short-Term Rental Alliance booth last year.

Owners, managers, investors and members of the short-term rental (SRT) industry will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about trends and best practices in the market during the Rebook: Short Term Rentals Conference, which will be held Jan. 27 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“According to the study presented last year during the conference, in Puerto Rico, there are about 17,000 short-term rental units that represent 32,000 rooms and growing, so the training of members of this industry is vital, and that is what we hope to achieve with the Rebook Conference,” said René Acosta from VIVA Puerto Rico Short Term Rental Alliance, an organization that groups the owners and operators of short-term rental properties in Puerto Rico.

“This is the event for service suppliers, owners and people considering starting in this industry to connect and stay up to date with global regulations, projections and trends,” he said.

“Carefully selected content was considered for those who are looking for information to get started, those who are already part of the industry and seek to continue learning more, and those who are immersed in the sector and want to optimize or see opportunities to strengthen their ventures,” he added.

One of the main speakers at the conference will be hte founder of Vacation Rental Marketing blog, Matt Landau. Cecilia Rodríguez from Discover Puerto Rico will also participate and will provide a perspective on tourism on the island and the efforts of the island’s destination marketing organization, Justin Gilbert will address the STR industry at a global level and Daniel Zammata will offer a look at the STR industry at the Puerto Rico level.

“We’re excited to bring together leading industry experts to take the short-term rental sector to another level while offering excellent networking opportunities to foster alliances within the industry and obtain concrete examples for its growth,” said Alma Bair, co-president of VIVA Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company and different professionals will discuss the topic of regulation and public policy. Additionally, the event will feature a reaction panel that will provide other points of view and recommendations.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Sequire Investor Summit 2024 set for January in San Juan
Contributor January 2, 2024
Mass Torts Puerto Rico 2024 conference slated for April 30-May 2, 2024
Contributor December 26, 2023
7th Annual CoinAgenda Caribbean to kick off Puerto Rico Blockchain Week
Contributor November 27, 2023
World of Weddings annual conference to be held in San Juan
Contributor September 25, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“It is positive that employers in Puerto Rico continue to show very strong intentions to hire employees because it indicates that they want to continue growing their businesses. We need to focus efforts to achieve these jobs in the face of an ever-increasing talent shortage. Ongoing transformations and adaptations are necessary to meet the needs of job seekers.” 

Melissa Rivera-Roena, ManpowerGroup’s general manager for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, on the staffing firm’s Employment Outlook Survey for the first quarter of 2024, which revealed Puerto Rico’s employer hiring outlook at 33%, a slight drop from the previous quarter, yet the island remains eighth globally and surpasses the 26% global average.

Related Stories

Sequire Investor Summit 2024 set for January in San Juan
Mass Torts Puerto Rico 2024 conference slated for April 30-May 2, 2024
7th Annual CoinAgenda Caribbean to kick off Puerto Rico Blockchain Week
World of Weddings annual conference to be held in San Juan
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.