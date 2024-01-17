Short-term rental industry summit, Rebook, returns

Participants engage in discussions at the VIVA Puerto Rico Short-Term Rental Alliance booth last year.

Owners, managers, investors and members of the short-term rental (SRT) industry will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about trends and best practices in the market during the Rebook: Short Term Rentals Conference, which will be held Jan. 27 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“According to the study presented last year during the conference, in Puerto Rico, there are about 17,000 short-term rental units that represent 32,000 rooms and growing, so the training of members of this industry is vital, and that is what we hope to achieve with the Rebook Conference,” said René Acosta from VIVA Puerto Rico Short Term Rental Alliance, an organization that groups the owners and operators of short-term rental properties in Puerto Rico.

“This is the event for service suppliers, owners and people considering starting in this industry to connect and stay up to date with global regulations, projections and trends,” he said.

“Carefully selected content was considered for those who are looking for information to get started, those who are already part of the industry and seek to continue learning more, and those who are immersed in the sector and want to optimize or see opportunities to strengthen their ventures,” he added.

One of the main speakers at the conference will be hte founder of Vacation Rental Marketing blog, Matt Landau. Cecilia Rodríguez from Discover Puerto Rico will also participate and will provide a perspective on tourism on the island and the efforts of the island’s destination marketing organization, Justin Gilbert will address the STR industry at a global level and Daniel Zammata will offer a look at the STR industry at the Puerto Rico level.

“We’re excited to bring together leading industry experts to take the short-term rental sector to another level while offering excellent networking opportunities to foster alliances within the industry and obtain concrete examples for its growth,” said Alma Bair, co-president of VIVA Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company and different professionals will discuss the topic of regulation and public policy. Additionally, the event will feature a reaction panel that will provide other points of view and recommendations.