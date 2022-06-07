V2A Consulting recruits 20 students for 3rd edition of WeServe Fellows

The WeServe Fellows Class of 2022 will contribute to the development of 10 micro-enterprises and nonprofit organizations in both countries, guided by V2A experts.

V2A Consulting, a strategic consulting and operational management firm, kicked off the third edition of its WeServe Fellows summer internship program this week with 20 university students from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

WeServe Fellows emerged in 2020 to give an opportunity to students who had lost their summer internships due to COVID-19, and at the same time support entities that had also been affected by the pandemic to develop new business strategies, as well as organizational and operational ones.

The past editions of 2020 and 2021, in which 50 students worked and impacted 20 entities, were “extremely successful and allowed V2A to scale its social commitment,” organizers said.

“Being able to count on students to carry out detailed analyses, interviews, surveys, among other typical project tasks, allowed us to carry out many more projects in 2020 than we could do with our staff alone,” said Roberto Jiménez, director of V2A.

Of the 50 students who have participated in the program, 14 have joined the V2A team as a co-op or full-time employee.

This year, about 200 young people applied, of which 20 were selected who are enrolled in universities in Puerto Rico, the United States mainland and Europe, and are pursuing their studies in several careers that include: accounting, business administration, finance, marketing, economics, mechanical, chemical, and industrial engineering, among others.

In addition to having the experience of running consulting projects from start to finish, students will participate in educational workshops on socio-economic issues, talks with professionals from different industries, and receive mentorship from V2A team members on project management, strategic planning, and presentations. to entities.

They will also participate in talks with experts about career options that exist in different industries, such as telecommunications, technology, data analysis, banking, health care management, third sector, among many others.

Likewise, they will also be exposed to experts in diversity of corporate functions such as human resources, marketing, finance, among others.

Of an estimated 40 entities that applied this year, 10 were selected through an evaluation process based on criteria of need, impact on the community, openness of leaders to make significant changes, and alignment with V2A values, among others.

The six nonprofit organizations that will join the program this year are: Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, Fundación Monte Azul, Best Buddies República Dominicana, Colmena 66, Vimenti and Migrant Clinicians Network.

The four micro-enterprises are: Granos Puerto Rico, Trópiko, Rush Pieces and Cuela Coffee.